Samsung Odyssey Universe now available in Fortnite

Last week we heard about the new Samsung Odyssey Universe map in Fortnite and now Samsung has launched the Map. The map was introduced by popular streamers SypherPK and NickEH30.

The Odyssey UUniverse is inspired by the Samsung Odyssey range of gaming monitors, you can see more details about this new Fortnite map below.

Exciting news for gamers across the globe: Samsung Electronics has opened Odyssey Universe, a new customized map created in Fortnite, one of the most popular TPS (Third-Person Shooter) games with millions of players worldwide.

The Odyssey Universe was inspired by the Samsung Odyssey monitor lineup, which takes gamers on a futuristic voyage with its unique identity and futuristic designs. Gamers can explore worlds in the Odyssey Universe, traveling in starlight and accomplishing missions in unique levels spread across the map.

“It was a great map with amazing detail. Every mini-game played well and was exciting. It was great playing with NickEH30 as we have collaborated plenty of times before!” – SypherPK

“Playing the Odyssey Universe map with SypherPK was so much fun! I have a Samsung Odyssey monitor, so seeing it in person and then in-game, recreated perfectly, was very cool! SypherPK and I just finished and I already want to jump back into the map and play again to beat my scores!” – NickEH30

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Odyssey Univers app in Fortnite over at the Fortnite website at the link below.

Source Samsung





