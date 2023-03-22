Samsung launches Odyssey Universe

Samsung has announced that it is launching Odyssey Universe, a new customized Map for Fortnite, it is based on the company’s range of Odyssey gaming monitors.

From tomorrow Twitch fans will be able to see the new map in action at 2 PM EST with some of their favorite streamers, you can find out more details over at Samsung at the link below.

The Odyssey Universe is a new in-game experience expressing how the industry-leading Samsung Odyssey monitor lineup helps gamers deliver on the promise of next-generation games.

“We are happy to introduce the Odyssey’s own customized gaming experience along with fun in one of the most popular game around the world.” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue to introduce the industry-leading Odyssey lineup and raise the awareness of our gaming monitors by providing new, exciting experiences and events.”

The Odyssey Universe features each space inspired by the main product name of the Odyssey lineup. The permanent new map is divided into 5 spaces, each of them inspired by and representing an industry-leading entry in the Odyssey monitor lineup. It ranges from the Level Ark, which is derived from the “Odyssey Ark” providing a new frontier of immersion with the 55-inch large screen, to Level G9∙G8∙G7∙G6 in line with products such as Odyssey Neo G9 and G8. Each space will have its own mission for players to clear, with a variety of objectives and rewards during gameplay.

You can find out more details about the Samsung Odyssey Universe and the Samsung Odyssey range of gaming monitors over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals