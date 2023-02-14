Samsung Odyssey OLED G8, Odyssey G7 and Odyssey G7 Neo launched in India

Samsung is launching its latest gaming monitors in India and including the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8, Odyssey G7, and Odyssey G7 Neo.

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has launched the latest range of Odyssey Gaming monitors for Indian consumers. The Odyssey OLED G8, Odyssey G7, and G7 Neo are the latest addition to the Odyssey Gaming Monitor series with advanced features such as Neo Quantum processor, HDR true black 400, Smart entertainment, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

The monitors are engineered and designed to offer faster refresh rates, better gaming, and viewing experience, enhanced audio system, and higher pixel density, packed in a premium slim metal design. The latest line-up of the Odyssey monitors are perfect for gamers because they come with a fast response time and a superior picture quality, making their gaming experience more immersive.

“The next generation of Samsung’s Odyssey gaming monitors are the ultimate visual treat. With the vision of catering to the ever-evolving needs of young gamers, Odyssey Gaming monitors are designed with cutting-edge futuristic technology. The new range of monitors caters not only to gaming enthusiasts but also provides an excellent cinematic experience through its smart entertainment hub. The unmatched refresh rate and sleek design of the screens are the primary requirements of a modern-day user prefers speed over delays and latency,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

You can find out more details about the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8, Odyssey G7, and Odyssey G7 Neo gaming monitors over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung





