Samsung Odyssey: Next-Gen 3D and OLED Gaming Monitors Unveiled

The Samsung Odyssey 3D gaming monitor is redefining the gaming experience with its groundbreaking 3D technology. Unlike traditional 3D displays, this monitor doesn’t require glasses, thanks to its advanced eye-tracking technology and proprietary lenticular lens. Gamers can enjoy a natural-looking, high-definition 3D image that brings games and video content to life. The Reality Hub app further enhances this experience, making it easy to access 3D content from a variety of sources, including streaming services and local storage.

Samsung has partnered with leading game developers like Nexon and Neowiz to optimize this technology for popular titles, ensuring a seamless and immersive experience across a wide range of genres. From fast-paced first-person shooters to expansive open-world adventures, the Odyssey 3D delivers a new level of depth and realism. Additionally, the Odyssey 3D features AI video conversion, which transforms compatible 2D video content into 3D, offering a fresh perspective on nearly all forms of entertainment. This means that even classic movies and TV shows can be enjoyed in a whole new way.

Unmatched Performance and Visual Quality

The Odyssey 3D doesn’t just excel in 3D technology; it also delivers top-tier gaming performance. With a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms Gray-to-Gray (GtG) response time, and support for AMD FreeSync™ Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC, gamers can expect smooth, lag-free gameplay even in the most demanding situations. The 4K resolution ensures stunning visuals with incredible detail and clarity, while Edge Lighting enhances immersion by syncing ambient lighting with on-screen action. This creates a more engaging and atmospheric gaming experience, drawing players deeper into the virtual world.

For those seeking OLED brilliance, the Odyssey OLED G8 offers industry-first features like a 4K resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate and .03ms GtG response time. Available in 27″ and 32″ models, it features quantum dot technology for vibrant colors, VESA DisplayHDR™ TrueBlack 400 for deep contrast, and Samsung OLED Safeguard+ to prevent burn-in. This combination of features ensures that the Odyssey OLED G8 delivers unparalleled visual quality and performance, making it the perfect choice for serious gamers and enthusiasts.

Pricing and Availability

The new Samsung Odyssey monitors, including the Odyssey 3D, OLED G8, and G9, are available for pre-order starting today. Pricing varies by model and size, with the Odyssey 3D offering premium features at a competitive price point. The Odyssey OLED G8 and G9 cater to gamers seeking high-end performance and ultrawide displays, while the ViewFinity S8 is perfect for professionals needing a large, ergonomic 4K monitor. With a range of options to suit different needs and budgets, Samsung is making it easier than ever to experience the latest in display technology.

Specifications

Odyssey 3D (G90XF): 27″ screen, 4K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG response time, AMD FreeSync™ Premium, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AI video conversion, Edge Lighting, Reality Hub app.

Summary

Beyond gaming, Samsung offers a range of innovative monitors and displays tailored to professionals, creatives, and multitaskers. From ultrawide screens to ergonomic designs, there’s something for everyone. The ViewFinity S8, for example, is a 37″ 4K monitor designed for optimal comfort and productivity, with features like TÜV Rheinland Ergonomic Workspace Display certification, Intelligent Eye Care, and a 90W USB-C connection for streamlined connectivity.

For those who need even more screen real estate, the Odyssey G9 features a massive 49″ Dual QHD display with a 1000R curve, delivering an immersive and expansive viewing experience. It also features a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA DisplayHDR 600, ensuring smooth and vibrant visuals.

Whether you’re a gamer, a designer, or a remote worker, Samsung’s innovative technology ensures you’ll find a display that meets your needs. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Samsung continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of monitors and displays.

Source Samsung



