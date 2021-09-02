Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs and Lifestyle TVs get new size options

Samsung has announced that it is launching a range of new size options for its Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs and Lifestyle TVs.

The Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs will now be available in 43, 50 and 98 inches on top of the existing range which includes 55 inch, 65 inch, 75 inch and 85 inch models.

Samsung is also expanding its Frame range to seven screen sizes and The Terrace to a total of 3 sizes and more.

Samsung’s award-winning Neo QLED QN90A 4K flagship display will now be available in new 43”, 50” and 98” sizes. These new screens, which join the existing lineup of 55”, 65”, 75” and 85” models, make for a portfolio that delivers the ultimate performance—while also appealing to the diverse needs of consumers. Samsung’s Lifestyle portfolio is also “expanding” to include a large 85” iteration of The Frame and a 65” Terrace Full Sun for direct-sunlight installation. With these additions, The Frame portfolio will now be available in 7 screen sizes, and The Terrace—between its Full Sun model and the original design—will be available in 3.

