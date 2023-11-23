Samsung Maison Margiela Galaxy Z Flip5 special edition unveiled

Samsung has announced that it has teamed up with French fashion brand Maison Margiela to launch a special edition version of one of its smartphones, the Samsung Maison Margiela Galaxy Z Flip5 special edition,.

Samsung Electronics and Maison Margiela, the Parisian Haute Couture house, today announced their second collaboration to create a special edition of the Galaxy Z Flip5. This collaboration further expands the innovative partnership by embracing the brand identities of both Samsung Galaxy and Maison Margiela to deliver a device for people desiring freshness and unconventionality.

“Samsung and Maison Margiela have continued to surprise the industry by breaking conventions and norms, and support those who seek individuality,” said Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “This second collaboration between the two brands brings together fashion and technology by approaching a high-tech device in a way similar to the construction of an haute couture garment. Through this collaboration, we want consumers to discover their own identity and express it without limitation.”

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Maison Margiela Z Flip5 special edition smartphone over at Samsung’s website at the link below as yet there are no detalils on when the handset will be available.

