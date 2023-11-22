Samsung Galaxy M55 gets benchmarked

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, carrying the model number SM-M556B, has recently made its appearance on the popular Geekbench benchmarking database, revealing intriguing details about its performance capabilities.

In the Geekbench listings, the Galaxy M55 5G has demonstrated impressive results. In the single-core test, the device achieved a score of 3575, showcasing its efficient processing power for individual tasks. Furthermore, in the multicore test, it scored an impressive 11330, indicating a robust performance in handling multiple tasks or applications simultaneously.

Delving deeper into the specifications revealed by Geekbench, the Galaxy M55 5G is equipped with an Adreno (TM) 644 GPU. This graphics processing unit suggests smooth and high-quality visual performance, catering to both gamers and multimedia enthusiasts. Additionally, the device boasts a Max CPU Clock Speed of 2.40 GHz. This specification points towards the inclusion of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, a powerful processor known for its balance of performance and energy efficiency.

These Geekbench scores and the accompanying hardware details paint a promising picture of the Galaxy M55 5G’s capabilities. As the anticipation for its release grows, these benchmark results offer a glimpse into what users can expect in terms of performance and processing power. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, combined with the powerful GPU and impressive benchmark scores, positions the Galaxy M5 5G as a potentially strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market.

The device is also listed with 8GB of RAM and the handset is running Android 14, these are the only details we know about the device at the moment, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

Source MySmartprice, GSM Arena