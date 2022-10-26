Samsung Maintenance mode is designed to protect your data during repairs

Samsung has announced that it is launching a new Maintenance Mode for its smartphones, this is designed to protect your data when your device is being repaired.

The new Maintenance Mode will block the data on your device so that it cannot be accessed by any technicians when they are repairing your iPhone.

Samsung Electronics today begins the global rollout1 of Maintenance Mode, a new privacy feature coming to select Samsung Galaxy devices, following a successful pilot program in Korea and initial launch in China. Maintenance Mode can relieve user anxiety that comes with giving a personal device to someone for repairs, by letting users block access to their personal information, such as their photos, messages or contacts.

“Our whole lives are on our phones, from credit card information to family photos. With Maintenance Mode, we are giving extra reassurance that Galaxy users can keep their privacy, even if they hand their phone to someone,” said Seungwon Shin, VP and Head of Security Team at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics. “This is just the latest example of our constant efforts to introduce new ways to make people feel safe and in control, so they can explore new mobile experiences with peace of mind, knowing we have their back.”

