Samsung Week offers savings on smartphones, TVs, gaming monitors and more

Samsung is running a range of promotions and sales this week as part of their Samsung Week, the company is offering discounts on a wide range of devices.

The company has said that they are offering deals on their Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone, Galaxy Tab S8 tablets, and more.

Get a jumpstart on holiday shopping with amazing savings: With 49% of consumers planning ahead to minimize the impact of inflation on holiday shopping,[1] we’ve put together a list of major savings on some of our latest and greatest. Browse through exclusive offers that show off your true colors with Bespoke, save and simplify your day with SmartThings and don’t miss out on Deals of the Day, Bundles, and Exclusive deals only available on Samsung.com. Check out some of our hottest deals below, and be sure to sign up and earn even more with Samsung Rewards!

Galaxy Z Flip4: Get a Z Flip4 for as low at $310! Save $150 in addition to a $600 enhanced trade in on select Galaxy Z Flip4 devices. *UP TO 68% OFF* Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 Ultra: Get a Tab as low as $250! Save $180 in addition to a $200 guaranteed trade in credit on select Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 Ultra devices.

You can find out more details about all of the deals that Samsung is offering as part of its Samsung week at the link below.

