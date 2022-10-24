Samsung W23 and W23 Flip smartphones launched

Samsung is launching two new smartphones in China, the Samsung W23 and W23 Flip, these handsets are basically Chinese versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The Samsung W23 comes with similar hardware to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, although this new smartphone gets more RAM in China. The W23 comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 only comes with 12GB of RAM.

The handset also gets a range of design changes, as we can see from the photos the Samsung W23 features a black case with gold accents. There is also a black S Pen and this also comes with some gold accents as well.

The W23 Flip also has similar specifications to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, although this handset also gets more RAM, it comes with 12GB and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 only has 8GB. This device also comes with 512GB of storage.

The design is also updated on this W23 Flip smartphone, it also comes with a black case with gold accents. The W23 will retail for CNY 10,000, the Galaxy Z Flip retails for CNY 8,500. Both handsets will be available with China Telecom in China from the 28th of October.

Source GSM Arena



