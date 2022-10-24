Geeky Gadgets

Samsung W23 and W23 Flip smartphones launched

Samsung is launching two new smartphones in China, the Samsung W23 and W23 Flip, these handsets are basically Chinese versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The Samsung W23 comes with similar hardware to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, although this new smartphone gets more RAM in China. The W23 comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 only comes with 12GB of RAM.

The handset also gets a range of design changes, as we can see from the photos the Samsung W23 features a black case with gold accents. There is also a black S Pen and this also comes with some gold accents as well.

The W23 Flip also has similar specifications to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, although this handset also gets more RAM, it comes with 12GB and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 only has 8GB. This device also comes with 512GB of storage.

The design is also updated on this W23 Flip smartphone, it also comes with a black case with gold accents. The W23 will retail for CNY 10,000, the Galaxy Z Flip retails for CNY 8,500. Both handsets will be available with China Telecom in China from the 28th of October.

