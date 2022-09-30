Speed Test: iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Galaxy Z Fold 4 (Video)

Apple recently launched their new iPhones, the top model is the iPhone 14 Pro Max and now we have a speed test against the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is being used in this test because it is currently the fastest smartphone that Samsun g offers.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra which is Samsung’s flagship was previously beaten in a speed test by the iPhone 13 Pro Max, so it makes sense to use the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in this test. The video below from Phone Buff puts the two handsets head to head

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is powered by the new Apple A6 Bionic processor and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ mobile processor.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and the iPhone 14 Pro comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

As we can see from the video the Galaxy Z Fold started off well and was ahead of the iPhone for a while, the iPhone then took over with the games, and then Samsung came back. The two handsets are very similar in speed.

The iPhone managed to win the first lap with a time of 1 minute 56 seconds and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 took 1 minute 59 seconds.

In the second lap, the Galaxy Z Fold finished first with a time of 2 minutes and 49 seconds, the iPhone 14 Pro took 2 minutes and 49 seconds. So the Samasung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the fastest of the two handsets in the speed test.

It will be interesting to see how the top iPhone 14 Pro model performs against the new Samsung Galaxy S23 when it is launched next year.

Source & Image Credit: Phone Buff



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals