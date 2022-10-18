Samsung launches 8.5 Gbps LPDDR5X DRAM

Samsung has announced its new 8.5 Gbps LPDDR5X DRAM, which Samsung has said is the industry’s fastest RAM to date.

The new Samsung LPDDR5X DRAM is considerably faster than the company’s previous RAM, it is also designed to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon platforms.

“The joint validation of 8.5Gbps LPDDR5X DRAM has enabled us to accelerate market-wide availability of this high-speed memory interface by more than a year, which is a tremendous accomplishment made possible through our long-standing collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies,” said Daniel Lee, Executive Vice President of the Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics. “As LPDDR memory continues to broaden its usage beyond smartphones into AI and data center applications, strong collaboration between memory and SoC vendors is becoming all the more important. Samsung will continue to actively engage with innovators like Qualcomm Technologies to enhance ecosystem readiness for future LPDDR standards.”

“At Qualcomm Technologies, we strive to be at the forefront of enabling and adopting the latest memory specifications on our Snapdragon mobile platforms. We’re the first in the mobile industry to enable the latest LPDDR5X at 8.5Gbps on Snapdragon mobile platforms, which will enhance user experiences with new features and improved performance for mobile, gaming, camera and AI applications,” said Ziad Asghar, Vice President of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung LPDDR5X DRAM over at the Samsung website at the link below.

