Samsung TV Plus gets Festive Hub and Jamie Oliver Channel

Samsung has announced that it launching some new features for Samsung TV Plus in the UK, including a new Jamie Oliver Channel and also the new Festive Hub.

The festive Hub willl bring a range of festive TV shows and movies to Samsung TV in the UK, Samsung is also bringing more new content to the platform including a new Mythbusters channel.

Samsung Electronics UK Ltd has launched a series of new content initiatives – including the debut of three brand new owned and operated channels: The Jamie Oliver Channel, available exclusively on Samsung TV Plus UK, Festive Hub and MythBusters.

These new channels are augmented by a series of new partnerships, which give audiences 24/7 access to even more popular content and British-TV classics, such as Location, Location, Location on Horizons, a new channel by Banijay Rights; Great British Menu, in partnership with All3Media; Come Dine With Me by ITV Studios and many others.

These latest content initiatives are underlined by a fresh rebrand for Samsung TV Plus that bring its audiences into an exciting new era for the service. A new logo, colour palette and design systems enhance the Samsung TV Plus experience which delivers incredible shows and movies, 100% free, across all Samsung devices.

You can find out more details about all of the new channels and shows and more coming to Samsung TV at the link below.

Source Samsung



