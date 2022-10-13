Samsung shows off latest SmartThings at SDC22

Samsung is showing off its latest SmartThings platform at the annual Samsung Developer Conference (SDC22).

Samsung has revealed that the platform will have deeper integration with Bixby and connectivity with Matter-compatible devices.

Samsung’s vision of seamless connectivity is inspired by the philosophy of Calm Technology — where devices instantly work together, so consumers can save time on setup and get right into the experience. To realize this vision, Samsung reimagined SmartThings and its connected services and partnerships, including Samsung’s Hub Everywhere, extending its capabilities to the entire smart home with audio and visual data as well as SmartThings Energy, SmartThings Pet and SmartThings Cooking. Samsung also partnered with Philips Hue to integrate Philips Hue Sync right into Galaxy devices so smart home lighting can match with music.

The seamless experience will extend beyond Samsung’s ecosystem through SmartThings’ integration with Matter and Samsung’s membership in the Home Connectivity Alliance. Google and Samsung have worked together to enable users to find and link their devices across platforms by building multi-admin feature on Matter devices. The collaboration will bring more devices and users into the connected home in the future.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung SmartThingsn features and changes over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung



