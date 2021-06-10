Samsung has announced a new 50 megapixel camera sensor for smartphones, the Samsung ISOCELL JN1 and the sensor is the smallest 0.64μm-Pixel Mobile Image Sensor.

The new Samsung ISOCELL JN1 is designed to be a slim camera for smartphones, it should be able to deliver quality photos on smartphones without a large camera bump on the back.

“Samsung’s advanced pixel technologies have once again pushed boundaries with the utmost precision to develop an image sensor with the industry’s smallest pixel size, yet with powerful performance. The new ISOCELL JN1 at 0.64μm will be able to equip tomorrow’s sleekest smartphones with ultra-high resolution mobile photographs,” said Duckhyun Chang, executive vice president of the sensor business at Samsung Electronics. “As we drive our commitment to innovation in pixel technologies, we will continue to bring a wide range of mobile image sensor offerings to the market.”

A new addition to Samsung’s high-resolution image sensor lineup, the JN1 employs ISOCELL 2.0 technology with added enhancements that improve light sensitivity by around 16-percent. For low-light environments, the sensor utilizes Samsung’s four-to-one pixel binning technology, Tetrapixel, which merges four adjacent 0.64μm-pixels into one big 1.28μm-pixel to quadruple light sensitivity for brighter 12.5Mp photographs.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung ISOCELL JN1 camera over at Samsung at the link below, as yet there are no details on what devices Samsung’s will be using it in.

Source Samsung

