Samsung is making its Smart TVs more accessible for vision and hearing impaired users

Samsung is adding a range of new features to its smart TVs to make them more accessible to vision and hearing impaired users.

This includes some new features for people who suffer from color vision deficiency (CVD), improved Audio and video description features and more.

A television is a portal that can connect us to the world. As the amount of diverse content users have access to continues to grow, the range of entertainment they can access through their TVs is also expanding. Yet despite this innovation, for those who are hard of hearing, the deaf, people with low vision and the blind, accessing basic TV features like sound controls and screen settings can still prove challenging.

As Samsung unveiled at its First Look 2021 event, the company’s 2021 TV lineup will harness the latest advances to allow those who are hard of hearing, the deaf, people with low vision and the blind to enjoy their TV experiences in comfort. This will be achieved with the help of Samsung’s new CES 2021 Best of Innovation Award-winning accessibility features for TVs, including Caption Moving, Sign Language Zoom, Multi-Output Audio and Voice Guide. Going forward, Samsung will keep developing new AI-based features to continue making Samsung TVs more and more accessible.

You can find out more information about these new features that will be available on the Samsung Smart TVs at the link below.

Source Samsung

