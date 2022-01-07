Samsung is looking to make home appliances more eco-conscious

Samsung has announced that it is looking to make its home appliances more eco-conscious, this will include technology to reduce pollution, save more energy, and more.

The company has also said that it will increase the amount of recycled plastic that is used in home appliances and also use more sustainable packaging.

Samsung Electronics today announced the 2022 sustainability initiatives that will accelerate the development of eco-conscious home appliances. With these measures, Samsung is acting against environmental issues through innovative products and services that can be used in everyday life.

“At CES 2022, we outlined how Samsung will contribute in tackling some of the world’s most pressing environmental and sustainability issues,” said Hyesoon Yang, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “Collaborations to combat microplastic pollution; helping consumers reduce their energy consumption; cutting back on waste by using recycled plastic; and adapting eco-conscious packaging, these are some of the activities we are working on to develop various tangible solutions for environmental problems and a sustainable future.”

In a newly announced collaboration, Samsung is coming together with American clothing company Patagonia. As unveiled at CES 2022, this collaboration will promote environmental sustainability by addressing the issue of microplastics and its impact on the ocean environment. Patagonia CPO Vincent Stanley shared his thoughts during Samsung’s keynote speech on the significance of this collaboration and the direction it will take, calling it an example of how companies can “help turn the tide of climate change and restore nature to health.”

