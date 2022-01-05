Samsung Joins Home Connectivity Alliance

Samsung has announced that it has joined the Home Connectivity Alliance along with other manufacturers like Arçelik A.Ş., The Electrolux Group, Haier, GE Appliances and Trane Technologies, the companies have founded the alliance together.

The companies will work together to improve home connectivity and integration in home appliances, TVs, HVAC systems, and more,

For Samsung users, this means the ability to operate and control appliances from other brands through its smart home platform SmartThings, making it simpler for consumers to integrate legacy and new devices into their connected homes. Alternatively, consumers will be able to access Samsung devices from other HCA member applications.

“We are pleased to have Samsung as one of the founding members of the Home Connectivity Alliance,” said Yoon Ho Choi, President of Home Connectivity Alliance. “It is the support of global manufacturers like Samsung that makes HCA uniquely qualified to establish interoperability guidelines for long-life appliances and systems in the home, ultimately delivering safe, simple and elegant consumer experiences.”

“As digital technology becomes more embedded in everyday life, we at Samsung believe that it’s essential to bring greater openness to our smart home ecosystem and empower consumers with more options to create truly personalized home experiences,” said Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President and Head of IoT Business Group at Samsung Electronics. “We are excited to work with other members of the HCA and will work to make home lifestyles easier and smarter with meaningful innovations in smart appliances and connectivity.”

Samsung sees home connected devices as a big part of their future devices and you can find out more details on their plans at the link below,

Source Samsung

