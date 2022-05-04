Samsung Internet 17.0 focuses on privacy

Samsung has announced that it is releasing Samsung Internet 17.0 and the focus of this new release is on privacy.

The company has said that both security and privacy are front and center of the new Samsung Internet 17.0 release.

Samsung Electronics officially released Samsung Internet 17.0 today,1 an upgrade that brings user-centric privacy and security features to the browser. The latest version includes Smart anti-tracking and HTTPS priority access set as defaults, with new ways of web authentication. The overall user experience has also been enhanced, with drag and drop tabs, and additional language options for translation to meet a wide variety of user needs.

“With each new generation of Samsung Internet, we have committed to engineering a superior browsing experience that never compromises on privacy or security,” said Heejin Chung, Head of Web R&D Group at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics. “Samsung Internet 17.0 is the result of years of research that has allowed us to put our most powerful and protected browsing experience yet in the hands of any Galaxy user.”

The software comes with many privacy and security features as the default settings. You can find out more information about the new Samsung Internet software over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Image Credit: Babak

