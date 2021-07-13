Samsung Internet 15.0 Beta released

Samsung has announced the launch of its Samsung Internet 15.0 Beta and the latest version of the software brings some new features.

The new Samsung Internet 15.0 comes with a range of new features that Samsung says are designed to make using the software easier and it also comes with improved privacy protection and more.

Samsung Internet 15.0 protects users against fingerprinting – a technique that tracks network use to correlate information about users. Now, thanks to the enhanced anti-tracking technology, Samsung Internet 15.0 beta helps ensure user information remains private.

Samsung Internet 15.0 beta allows users to remove data stored on their devices and provides greater insight into what will be removed. Further, once the user activates Secret mode, the browser remains in Secret mode as a default, eliminating additional steps to activate the mode every time.

To make the browsing experience even more hassle-free, Samsung Internet 15.0 temporarily stores previous web pages so users can quickly pull them back up without having to reload them, reducing data usage as users flick between pages.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Internet 15.0 software over at Samsung’s website at the link below. Samsung has said that they will be releasing the final version of the software some time this summer.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals