More Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 details revealed

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 recently appeared on TENAA and now the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has also appeared at China’s certification authority.

The listing has revealed some more details about the device and confirmed some of its specifications, it was listed with the model number SM-F7110.

The handset is expected to feature a 1.9 inch mini AMOLED display on the outside, this is larger than the 11.1 inch outer display on the current handset.

We previously heard that the main display on the handset would be a 6.7 inch folding display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, plus a Full HD+ resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels. the The handsets will come with Android 11 and the One UI 3.1.1.

The device is rumored to come with a Snapdragon 888 and range of RAM and storage options, the device will also come with a 3204 mAh battery, this will be split between two batteries. One will be a 2300 mAh capacity and the other a 903 mAh capacity.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is rumored to come in four colors, black, green, purple and a white / beige color.

Samsung is expected to make this new folding Galaxy smartphone official at their press event on the 11th of August 2021, along with a range of other devices.

Source Myfixguide

