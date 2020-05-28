Samsung Health lands on 2020 Smart TVs

Samsung has announced that they are launching Samsung Health on their 2020 Smart TVs, the company has said that it is designed as an in home fitness and wellness platform.

The platform gives you access to a range of workouts, mental fitness content, fitness classes and a range of free trials to premium classes.

“The whole intention of Samsung Health is to motivate our consumers to live healthier lives by meeting them wherever they are, across Samsung platforms,” said Won-Jin Lee, Executive Vice President of Service Business at Samsung Electronics. “We knew that to do this, we needed to develop a user-centric and immersive platform that offered a variety of in-home fitness and wellness options. Given the current climate, we hope that the launch of Samsung Health makes it easier for our consumers to prioritize their physical and mental wellbeing on a daily basis.”

