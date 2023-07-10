Samsung Game Portal launched in Korea

The new Samsung Game Portal was made officially recently, it is a new part of Samsung’s online store that focused on gaming hardware and now it is also launching in Samsung’s home country of Korea.

The Samsung Game Portal not only allows customers to purchase gaming products such as smartphones, TVs, gaming monitors, PCs, headsets, and high-performance SSDs all at once, but also provides gaming product information reviews from domestic and foreign experts product purchase benefits and events game-related news. It is an all-in-one shopping platform that can be easily met.

In particular, ‘Galaxy S23 Ultra’ optimized for mobile games ‘Neo QLED’ that allows you to enjoy cloud games without a separate console device ‘Odyssey OLED’ that provides an immersive environment with a 49-inch (124.3cm) curved OLED screen You can find and purchase Samsung Electronics’ representative gaming-related product information at a glance, such as the ‘G9’ gaming monitor and the ‘SSD 990 Pro’ storage that supports fast loading.

“Gaming is becoming an important part of lifestyle, not just entertainment, centered on the MZ generation,” said Kim Seong-wook, vice president of Samsung Electronics Korea. In the process, we will make various efforts so that customers can enjoy a differentiated gaming experience.”

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Game Portal over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals