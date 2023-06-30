Samsung Game Portal gaming onbline store launched

Samsung has announced that it is launching a new online store specializing in gaming called the Samsung Game Portal and this new online store will be available on Samsung’s website in more than 30 countries.

The Game Portal is a one-stop online store for gamers designed to significantly increase the convenience of browsing and purchasing products such as smartphones, TVs, gaming monitors and high-performance SSDs. It also provides customers with a variety of gaming-related content in one place, fine-tuned to their preferences and experiences.

Notable products to be available on the portal are the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is optimized for mobile gaming with its high-performance Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and 5000mAh battery; the Neo QLED TV, which allows users to enjoy cloud gaming without a separate console through the Samsung Gaming Hub; and the Odyssey OLED G9 monitor, which provides an unparalleled immersive gaming experience with its 49-inch curved OLED screen. Another impressive offering is the 990 PRO SSD, which delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,450 and 6,900MB/s for faster loading of PlayStation and DirectStorage PC games.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Game Portal over at Samsung’s website at the link below, there are a wide range of Samsung products available to buy from their new gaming-focused portal

Source Samsung



