Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: The ULTIMATE Durability Test

The Samsung Z Fold 7, the latest addition to Samsung’s foldable phone lineup, has undergone extensive durability testing to assess its build quality, screen resilience, and overall structural integrity. As the thinnest foldable phone to date, it introduces notable advancements while presenting certain trade-offs. For potential buyers, understanding its strengths and limitations is essential to making an informed decision. The video below from JerryRigEverything puts the handset through a range of durability tests. Let’s find out how the device performs.

Design and Build: A Slim Yet Sturdy Contender

The Z Fold 7 distinguishes itself with its ultra-thin profile, achieved through a redesigned Armor Flex hinge that is 27% thinner and 43% lighter than its predecessor. This engineering feat enhances portability without compromising structural integrity. The device is crafted with premium materials, including anodized aluminum sides, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back, and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the exterior screen. These materials not only contribute to its sleek aesthetic but also improve durability against everyday wear and tear.

One of the standout features is the dust-resistant hinge mechanism, which minimizes the risk of debris infiltration—a common issue in foldable phones. This innovation ensures smoother operation over time, even in challenging environments. However, the prominent camera bumps on the rear require extra care to avoid scratches or damage. While the overall build quality is robust, the lack of expandable storage limits flexibility, leaving users reliant on the internal storage options available at purchase.

Screen Durability: Strengths and Vulnerabilities

The Z Fold 7 features two AMOLED displays: an 8-inch inner screen and a 6.5-inch exterior screen, both boasting a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals. The exterior screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, offering solid scratch resistance. Durability tests reveal that minor scratches appear at level 6 on the Mohs hardness scale, with deeper grooves forming at level 7. This makes the exterior screen well-suited for daily use.

In contrast, the inner screen is significantly more fragile, scratching at level 2 on the Mohs scale. This vulnerability makes it susceptible to damage from everyday objects like keys or coins. To address this, Samsung includes a pre-installed inner screen protector, which can be replaced once for free within the first year. Additional replacements are available for $19.99. However, users are advised against removing the protector themselves or applying third-party protectors, as this could compromise the screen’s functionality. Additionally, the inner screen is prone to permanent burn-in if static images are displayed for extended periods, requiring careful usage to maintain its longevity.

Functionality and Features: Innovative Technology

The Z Fold 7’s inner AMOLED display delivers a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, making sure excellent visibility even under direct sunlight. This makes it ideal for outdoor use, whether browsing, streaming, or gaming. The device carries an IP48 rating, offering water and dust resistance. While the hinge mechanism effectively resists dust infiltration, users should still handle the phone with care to prevent debris from damaging the screen or hinge.

Despite its advanced features, the absence of expandable storage remains a limitation. This highlights the importance of selecting the appropriate storage capacity—available in 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB variants—when purchasing the device. For users who rely heavily on local storage for media or files, this limitation may require adjustments to their usage habits.

Durability Test Results: How It Holds Up

Durability tests reveal that the Z Fold 7 performs impressively under stress. The phone withstands extreme bending attempts without cracking or losing functionality, showcasing the strength of its redesigned hinge and overall structural integrity. The hinge mechanism continues to operate smoothly even after exposure to challenging conditions, effectively resisting dust infiltration.

However, the inner screen remains a weak point. Its susceptibility to scratches and damage underscores the need for careful handling. Users should avoid applying excessive pressure to the inner display and ensure it is kept away from sharp objects. While the phone’s overall durability is commendable, its delicate components demand extra caution during everyday use.

Camera System: Versatility in Photography

The Z Fold 7 is equipped with a versatile triple rear camera system, featuring a 200 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide lens, and a 10 MP telephoto lens. This setup delivers high-quality images and videos, catering to both photography enthusiasts and casual users. The 10 MP front-facing external camera and the 10 MP hole-punch camera on the inner screen further enhance its versatility, allowing clear selfies and video calls.

The camera system excels in various lighting conditions, offering sharp details, vibrant colors, and impressive dynamic range. Features like optical image stabilization and advanced computational photography tools ensure professional-grade results, making the Z Fold 7 a strong contender for users who prioritize mobile photography.

Cost and Accessibility: A Premium Investment

With a starting price of $2,000, the Z Fold 7 represents a significant investment. Repair costs are equally steep, with a full inner screen replacement priced at $589. These factors position the device as a premium option, best suited for users who value innovative technology and are prepared to handle it with care. For those willing to invest, the Z Fold 7 offers a unique blend of innovation, functionality, and style.

The Samsung Z Fold 7 stands as a testament to the advancements in foldable technology. Its robust hinge design, premium materials, and innovative features make it a standout device in the market. However, its fragile inner screen and high cost demand careful consideration. For tech enthusiasts seeking the latest in foldable innovation, the Z Fold 7 is a compelling choice—provided they are ready to embrace its premium price and exercise caution in its use.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything



