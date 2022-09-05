Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets taken apart (Video)

We previously saw a durability test video of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and now we have another video.

the latest video is a teardown video of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and we get to find out what is inside the handset and how it is constructed.

As a reminder, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a 7.6-inch display with a QXGA+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, it also has a secondary 6.2-inch display with an HD+ resolution.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and it comes with a choice of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The device comes with a range of cameras, there are two front-facing cameras, one on each display, and three rear cameras.

On the front of the handset, there is a 10-megapixel camera and also a 4-megapixel camera on the other display. On the rear of the device, there are three 12-megapixel cameras for photos and videos.

The device also comes with a 4400 mAh battery and it features fast charging, it can be charged from 0 to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

