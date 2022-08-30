Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets durability tested (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone launched recently and now we get to find out how durable the handset is.

The video below from JerryRigEverything out the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 through a range of durability tests, this includes a scratch test, bend test, and burn test.

﻿

As we can see from the video, the external display showed scratches at levels 6 and levels 7, on the inner display the scratches appear at level 2, which is in line with other flexible displays.

In the burn test, there was permanent damage to the main display on the handset, and on the exterior display, there was less damage to the device. The handset also managed to pass the bend test when closed, it was also ok in the bend test with the display fully open.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 7.6-inch display that will have a QXGA+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, it also has a secondary 6.2-inch display with an HD+ resolution.

The handset features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and it comes with a choice of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a range of cameras which include a 10-megapixel selfie camera and a 4-megapixel under-display front camera. On the back of the handset, there is a triple camera setup with three 12-megapixel cameras.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

