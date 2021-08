Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets reviewed (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 launched recently, we previously saw a hands on video of the handset and now we have a review video.

The video below from Marques Brownlee gives is a look at the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and its range of features.

As a reminder the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and it also comes with 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The device has a 7.6 inch folding display with a resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels, there is also a secondary 6.2 inch display with a resolution of 2268 x 832 pixels.

There is also a 4,400 mAh battery and it comes with fast charging and Android 11, it also comes with a range of cameras.

On the front of the handset there is a 4 megapixel under display camera for making video calls and taking Selfies, on the cover display there is a 10megapixel camera also for taking Selfies. On the back of the handset there is a triple camera setup which includes a 12 megapixel wide angle camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 12 megapixel telephoto camera.

The device also comes with support for the Samsung S Pen and it is available in three colors, Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver. The device starts at £1,599.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

