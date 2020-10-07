Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 teardown (Video)

We recently saw a durability test video of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphone and now we get to find out what is inside the handset.

The video below from JerryRigEverything gives us a look at how the new Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphone is put together.

As we can see from the video Samsung has changed the designed of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 from the original Galaxy Fold, which makes the device slightly more durable than the original handset.

The handset comes with a 7.6” QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display and a 6.2” HD+ Super AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with 12GB of RAM and you get two storage options, 256GB and 512GB. The handset also comes with a 10 megapixel Selfies camera and three 12 megapixel rear cameras.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

