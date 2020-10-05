How durable is the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 has had a number of design updates over the first generation Galaxy Fold.

Now we get to find out how durable the new Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone is a durability test video from JerryRigEverything.

The handset is put through a number of durability tests, this includes a scratch test on the display, a burn test and a bend test.

As we can see from the video the external display on the device has scratches at levels 6 and 7, this is in line with the majority of the handset on the market.

On the internal folding display the handset starts to see scratches at levels 2 and 3, this shows that there is a plastic display on top of the new Ultra Thing Glass display.

With the burn test was OK on the external display and the device did OK in the bend test and the handset surved all of the tests overall.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

