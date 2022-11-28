Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition price revealed

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition smartphone was made official earlier this month and now Samsung has revealed the pricing.

The handset will go on sale in South Korea on the 1st of December and it will be limited to just 100 units, each one will cost 2.255 million won which is about $1,690 at the current exchange rate.

You can apply for purchase on the Samsung Electronics website from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm on December 1st, and the winners will be announced on the 2nd.

In addition, the limited edition trading platform KREAM (Cream, https://www.kream.co.kr ) will also sell limited quantities of 100 units on a first-come, first-served basis from 10:00 am on December 1st. The price is 2.255 million won.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition ΄ adopts Maison Margiela’s signature white color and is characterized by applying the same internal circuit shape as the actual product to the rear design.

In addition, the UX design was implemented with the ΄ Paint Brush ΄ expressed with a rough brush and the ΄ Inverted ΄ theme that seemed to look inside the product through X-ray scanning.

Along with this, a leather case applied with the ΄Bianchetto΄ technique, which looks like gray paint on a white canvas, and a silicon numbering case with the number 11, which symbolizes Maison Margiela’s accessories, engraved on the ring holder, are provided.

