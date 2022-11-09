Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition unveiled

Samsung has unveiled its latest special edition smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition, the handset comes with a matte finish in solid white.

It also comes with an updated UX design with custom wallpaper and icons and it also comes with two unique phone cases.

Samsung Electronics and Parisian Haute Couture house Maison Margiela announced their first collaboration, teaming up to create the subversive Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition.

In the spirit of nonconformity, Samsung and Maison Margiela came together to reimagine the design of the newest member of the Galaxy family. Combining cutting-edge technology with haute couture, this limited-edition Galaxy Z Flip4 was created for those who want to celebrate their individuality.

Samsung has always been committed to openness, breaking barriers and engineering the impossible, which has led to the creation of its very first foldable smartphone. This ethos marries perfectly with Maison Margiela’s design philosophy, rooted in defiance, subversion and rejection of convention.

Samsung and Maison Margiela have staged a meeting of minds to showcase a Galaxy Z Flip4 unlike any other. Every element of this special edition focuses on Margiela’s originality and values — inside and out — highlighting the authentic core and substance of the brand.

You can find out more information about the Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



