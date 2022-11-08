Samsung Galaxy A23 5G gets unboxed (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G smartphone launched in the UK and USA back in September and now we get to find out more details about the handset.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and some of its features, let’s find out more details about the device.

As a reminder the Galaxy A23 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Infinity V display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution, it also comes with a Snapdragon 695 processor and it will be available with two memory and storage options.

The RAM and storage options are 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the handset also comes with a range of cameras with four on the back and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The handset is now available in the UK and in the US and the device retail for £289 in the UK and for $299.99 in the USA.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals