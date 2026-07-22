Why The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Leaks Show Unchanged Designs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is set to make its debut in the foldable smartphone market, offering a blend of familiar features and modest upgrades. While it retains much of the design and functionality of its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, the device comes with a higher price point. This increase, largely attributed to the ongoing global memory chip shortage, raises an important question: does the Flip 8 deliver enough value to justify its elevated cost?

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to launch with a starting price of €1,299 for the 256 GB model and €1,499 for the 512 GB version in Europe. In the U.S., pricing is anticipated to begin at $1,199 and $1,399, respectively. These figures represent a notable price hike compared to the Flip 7. Samsung has cited the global memory chip shortage as a primary factor driving this increase. For potential buyers, this higher cost may be difficult to justify, especially given the relatively modest improvements the Flip 8 brings to the table.

Design and Build

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 closely mirrors the design of its predecessor, the Flip 7, maintaining the same camera layout and overall aesthetic. However, it does introduce a few subtle refinements. The device is slightly lighter, weighing in at 180 grams, 8 grams less than the Flip 7. Samsung has also expanded its range of exclusive color options, adding graphite, cream, pink and mint to appeal to a broader audience. Despite these cosmetic updates, the Flip 8 does not feature significant advancements in thickness or hinge technology. The visible crease on the foldable display remains, which may disappoint users who were hoping for a more polished design.

Display Features

The Flip 8 is equipped with a 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED display featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, alongside a 4.1-inch cover screen. These specifications are identical to those of the Flip 7, delivering smooth visuals and sufficient brightness for most scenarios. However, the absence of Samsung’s Flex Titanium hinge means there are no improvements in crease visibility or overall durability. For users seeking a more refined foldable experience, this lack of innovation could be a drawback.

Performance and Hardware

Powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2600 processor and paired with 12 GB of RAM, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 promises faster performance compared to its predecessor. However, concerns about heat management and efficiency persist. Notably, Samsung’s Fold 8 series will feature the more advanced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, leaving Flip 8 users with a less powerful alternative. While the Exynos 2600 is sufficient for everyday tasks, power users may find it underwhelming when compared to competing devices that offer superior processing capabilities.

Software and AI Integration

The Flip 8 will debut with One UI 9, based on Android 17, introducing new Galaxy AI features designed to enhance the user experience. These AI-driven tools aim to optimize battery life, improve photography and streamline multitasking. Samsung’s commitment to providing seven years of software updates ensures long-term support, making the Flip 8 a reliable choice for users who prioritize longevity in their devices.

Camera System

The camera setup on the Galaxy Z Flip 8 remains unchanged from the Flip 7. It features a 50 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide lens and a 10 MP front-facing camera. While there are no hardware upgrades, Samsung is expected to enhance image processing through software improvements. For users seeking innovative camera technology, the Flip 8 may fall short, especially when compared to competitors offering more advanced camera systems.

Battery and Charging

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 retains the same 4,300 mAh battery as its predecessor but introduces faster 45 W wired charging, allowing the device to fully charge in approximately one hour. Wireless charging support remains, offering added convenience for users. While the battery capacity is adequate for moderate use, it lags behind competitors like the Motorola Razr Ultra, which features a larger 5,000 mAh battery. For users who prioritize battery life, this could be a significant consideration.

Competitive Landscape

In the increasingly competitive foldable smartphone market, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 faces stiff competition from devices such as the Motorola Razr Ultra. The Razr Ultra not only offers a larger battery but also features the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, delivering superior performance at a similar price point. For users who value processing power and extended battery life, the Razr Ultra may present a more compelling alternative. However, Samsung’s ecosystem, long-term software support and exclusive features could still sway loyal customers toward the Flip 8.

What to Consider Before Buying

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 offers incremental upgrades over the Flip 7, making it a reasonable choice for users of older models like the Flip 4 or Flip 5. However, for current Flip 7 owners, the improvements may not justify the higher price tag. With strong competition from devices like the Motorola Razr Ultra, the Flip 8’s appeal will largely depend on individual priorities. Whether it’s the allure of Samsung’s ecosystem, the promise of long-term software support, or the availability of exclusive color options, potential buyers should weigh these factors carefully before making a decision.

Here are more detailed guides and articles that you may find helpful on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Source & Image Credit: Demon’s Tech



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