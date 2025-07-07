The NEW Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: What You Need to Know



The Galaxy Z Flip 7 represents a pivotal advancement in foldable smartphone technology, combining innovative features with a sleek and compact design. Samsung’s latest addition to its foldable lineup emphasizes portability, enhanced displays, and improved performance, making it an attractive option for users seeking innovation in a pocket-sized device. By refining its design and integrating advanced technology, the Flip 7 continues to push the boundaries of what foldable smartphones can achieve. The video below from ZONEofTECH gives us more details about the rumored handset, which is expected at Samsung Unpacked this week.

Refined Design and Build

Samsung has carefully reimagined the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s design to strike a balance between portability and durability. When unfolded, the device measures an ultra-slim 6.5 mm in thickness, while folding it reduces the thickness to just 13.7 mm, making it slimmer and more compact than its predecessor. The upgraded hinge mechanism not only enhances durability but also minimizes the visibility of the display crease, offering a smoother and more seamless user experience. Additionally, the device features slimmer bezels, which contribute to a modern and refined aesthetic.

The Flip 7 introduces a vibrant and refreshed color palette, including shades like Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Coral Red, Silver Shadow, and Green Mint. Some of these colors are exclusive to this model, allowing users to personalize their device to match their style preferences. The combination of thoughtful design and premium materials ensures that the Flip 7 is both visually appealing and built to withstand daily use.

Enhanced Display Technology

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 features significant upgrades in display technology, delivering a more immersive and versatile viewing experience. The cover screen has been expanded to 4–4.1 inches, nearly covering the outer shell, while the inner display now measures 6.85–6.9 inches with a 21:9 aspect ratio. Both displays use LTPO OLED technology, offering a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 2600 nits. These enhancements ensure vivid colors, sharp visuals, and fluid interactions, whether you’re multitasking, streaming content, or browsing the web.

The larger cover screen significantly improves usability, allowing users to perform a variety of tasks—such as replying to messages, checking notifications, or controlling music—without needing to unfold the device. This added functionality enhances convenience and makes the Flip 7 a practical choice for users on the go.

Camera System: Reliable and Versatile

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 retains the proven camera setup of its predecessor, featuring a 50 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultrawide lens, and a 10 MP selfie camera. While the hardware remains unchanged, the larger cover screen introduces new possibilities for photography. Users can now use the rear cameras for selfies, capturing higher-quality images without requiring additional hardware upgrades. This feature enhances the versatility of the camera system, making it suitable for both casual snapshots and more creative photography.

The Flip 7’s camera software has also been optimized to take full advantage of the device’s foldable design. Features like Flex Mode allow users to position the phone at various angles for hands-free photography or video calls, adding a layer of convenience and creativity to the user experience.

Performance and Software Upgrades

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is powered by two chipset options: the Exynos 2500 or Snapdragon 8 Elite, depending on the region. These processors deliver faster performance and improved energy efficiency, making sure smooth operation across a wide range of tasks. Whether you’re gaming, multitasking, or using resource-intensive applications, the Flip 7 is designed to handle it all with ease.

The device runs on Samsung’s One UI 8, which introduces enhanced multitasking capabilities and a more intuitive user interface. Features like split-screen multitasking and pop-up windows make it easier to manage multiple apps simultaneously. Additionally, the Flip 7 offers full DeX support, allowing users to connect the device to an external display for a desktop-like experience. This functionality makes the Flip 7 a versatile tool for both personal and professional use.

Battery Life and Charging Options

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is equipped with a slightly larger 4,300 mAh battery, providing enough power for all-day use under typical conditions. Samsung has retained the reliable charging options from the previous model, making sure flexibility and convenience for users. These include:

25W fast charging for quick power-ups

for quick power-ups 15W wireless charging for cable-free convenience

for cable-free convenience 4.5W reverse wireless charging to share power with compatible devices

These charging options make the Flip 7 a practical choice for users who value flexibility and efficiency in managing their device’s power needs.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 starts at $1,099 for the base 256 GB model, positioning it as a premium yet competitive option in the foldable smartphone market. Samsung is set to unveil the device at its Unpacked event on July 9, 2025, with availability expected shortly thereafter. The pricing reflects the advanced technology and premium features offered by the Flip 7, making it a strong contender in the high-end smartphone segment.

Rumored Flip FE Variant

For users seeking a more budget-friendly option, Samsung is rumored to be working on a Flip FE variant. This model is expected to feature the design of the Flip 6 while being powered by the Exynos 2400E chipset. Available in black and white, the Flip FE could provide an affordable entry point into the foldable smartphone market without compromising on essential features. If launched, this variant would cater to a broader audience, further solidifying Samsung’s position in the foldable segment.

Final Thoughts

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 reaffirms Samsung’s commitment to innovation in the foldable smartphone market. With its refined design, enhanced displays, and versatile features, the Flip 7 offers a compelling package for users seeking a blend of style, functionality, and innovative technology. Whether you’re drawn to its compact form factor, vibrant screens, or productivity-focused features, the Flip 7 stands out as a testament to the potential of foldable devices in redefining modern smartphone experiences.

Source & Image Credit: ZONEofTECH



