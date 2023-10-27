Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold5 get new Lacoste accessories

Samsung has announced that it has teamed up with iconic sportswear brand Lacoste and it is launching a range of accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5.

The accessories include a range of new cases for the handset, including the Lacoste Shell and more, you can see more details about these new accessories below.

From this so fashionable partnership were born two black cases adorned with the new emblematic monogram pattern of the Lacoste 2023 collection. In silicone, these two designer protectors perfectly match the lines of the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 while protecting them from scratches and shocks . Much more than a shell, these two creations marked with the famous crocodile are real fashion accessories to perfect your sport chic style.

“With this new association we are continuing our immersion in the world of fashion and sport, in complete harmony with our iconic smartphones : the Galaxy Z. Lacoste and Samsung are committed to offering a unique experience to the young generation. The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are the perfect example: their foldable screens have created a new way to use your smartphone and are immediately identifiable. ” declares Jérôme Bloch, marketing director of Samsung France for the mobile activity.

The new Lacoste accessories for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 handsets have been launched in France, it is not clear as yet on whether they will be coming to more countries.

