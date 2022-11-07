Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela edition teased

Samsung is teasing a new version of its Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone, the company is teaming up with fashion label Maison Margiela.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela edition smartphone will be made official on Wednesday the 9th of November.

Samsung Electronics has released a teaser video previewing a collaboration between Samsung Electronics and Maison Margiela, showcasing a beautiful combination of technology and haute couture. More details are coming on November 9 (KST). Check out the teaser video for yourself below.

The specifications on the handset should be similar to the existing handset and should include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution.

There is also a secondary display which is a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display and the handset comes with an octa-core processor and a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The handset features a single 10-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls, on the back, there is a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel wide camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

We will have full details on the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela edition when it is made official later this week. It is not clear as yet on whether there will be any difference in the hardware.

Source Samsung



