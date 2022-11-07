Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela edition teased

By

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung is teasing a new version of its Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone, the company is teaming up with fashion label Maison Margiela.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela edition smartphone will be made official on Wednesday the 9th of November.

Samsung Electronics has released a teaser video previewing a collaboration between Samsung Electronics and Maison Margiela, showcasing a beautiful combination of technology and haute couture. More details are coming on November 9 (KST). Check out the teaser video for yourself below.

The specifications on the handset should be similar to the existing handset and should include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution.

There is also a secondary display which is a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display and the handset comes with an octa-core processor and a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The handset features a single 10-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls, on the back, there is a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel wide camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

We will have full details on the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela edition when it is made official later this week. It is not clear as yet on whether there will be any difference in the hardware.

Source Samsung

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Geeky Gadgets