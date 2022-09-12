Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets durability tested (Video)

We previously saw a durability test of the new Samsung Galaxy Z 4 smartphone and now it is the turn of the Samsung Z Flip 4 .

In the video below from JerryRigEverythin, the Samsung Z Flip 4 is out through a range of durability tests, which includes a scratch test for the display, a burn test, and a bend test. Let’s find out how the handset performed.

As we can see the display scratches at levels 2 and 3, this is because the display is a flexible display that is considerably less durable than standard glass.

The display suffers permanent damage in the burn test, and it also suffers some damage in the bend test, although it is still working, so it passes the durability tests.

As a reminder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 6.7-inch folding display with an FHD+ resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels, there is also a 1.9-inch secondary display.

The handset comes with an octa-core processor and there is a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The handset features a single 10-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls, on the back, there is a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel wide camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

