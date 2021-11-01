Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 gets taken apart (Video)

We recently saw a durability test video of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone and now we get to find out more details about what is inside the device.

The durability test video was from JerryRigEverthing and now Zack has released a teardown video of the handset. Let’s find out how Samsung’s latest folding smartphone is put together.

It is interesting to see how Samsung’s latest folding smartphone is constructed and how the folding display works on the handset. This version has had a number of upgrades from the previous generation Galaxy Z Flip smartphone. It will be interesting to see what design changes the next model gets.

As a reminder, the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it comes with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of included storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7 inch folding display with an FHD+ resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels, there is also a secondary 1.9 inch cover display with a resolution of 2640 x 512 pixels.

There is also a range of cameras on the device, this includes a dual-camera setup with two 12 megapixel cameras, these include a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

