Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 smartphone launched

Samsung has launched a new smartphone in South Korea, the Samsung Galaxy Wide 5, the handset is a mode range smartphone with 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 comes with a 6.6 inch LCD Infinity V display that features a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and it also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage then there is a microSD card slot which can take up to a 1TB card, it also comes with 5G, GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and a 5000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

The device features a range of cameras with three on the back and a single Selfie camera on the front, the front camera features an 8 megapixel sensor for Selfies and video calls, the three rear cameras include a 64 megapixel main camera, 5 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel depth sensor.

The device will retail for KRW 4,49900 in South Korea, this is about $385 and it will be available from SK Telecom. The Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 will come in a choice of three colors, White, Blue and White it will apparently launch in more countries at a later date as the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G.

Source Sammobile

