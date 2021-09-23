Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Thom Browne Edition unveiled

Samsung has already revealed a number of devices in collaboration with fashion designer Thom Browne and now it is launching the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Thom Browne Edition.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Thom Browne Edition will be available from Wednesday the 29th of September in limi9ted quantities.

Available in Bluetooth and LTE options, the Galaxy Watch4 series allows for you to stay connected while on the go – check email, make calls and respond to messages. And with Samsung’s brand-new One UI Watch, and Wear OS Powered by Samsung, we’ve made the smartwatch and Galaxy experience even more seamless. With One UI Watch, compatible apps are automatically installed on your watch when downloaded on your phone[1], and your important settings – like do not disturb hours and blocked callers – are synced instantly. Built by Samsung and Google, Wear OS Powered by Samsung is a cutting-edge platform that lets you tap into an expansive ecosystem right from your wrist – with popular Google apps[2] like Google Maps, and Galaxy services, like Samsung Pay, SmartThings and Bixby.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Thom Browne Edition over at Samsung at the link below. The device will be sold through Samsung’s website and it will retail for $799.

Source Samsung

