Samsung Galaxy Z Series Thom Browne Edition gets unboxed (Video)

When Samsung launched their new Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphones, they also launched some Samsung Galaxy Z Series Thom Browne Edition models.This is something Samsung has done in previous years with their Galaxy devices.

In the video below we get to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Series Thom Browne models of each handset and the new Galaxy Watch being unboxed.

Samsung Electronics’ previous collaborations with iconic fashion designer Thom Browne have resulted in stand-out products that embody both the cutting-edge innovation of the Galaxy legacy as well as the timeless luxury that Thom Browne is known for – and the brands’ latest collaboration for the Galaxy Z series is no exception.

For those looking to get a closer look at the much-anticipated products, the wait is finally over. Take a look at the video below for a hands-on unboxing of the Galaxy Z series Thom Browne edition, and experience the unique collaboration for yourself.

The two Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones come with the same specifications as the standard devices, as does the new Galaxy Watch. You can find out more details about the new Thom Browne Edition versions of Samsung’s latest smartphones over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

