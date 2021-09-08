Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy S21 Ultra battery test (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 launched recently and now we get to find out what its battery life is like compared to the Galaxy S21.

The video below tests the battery on the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone side by side with the Samsung Galaxy S21, lets find out how the handset performs.

As we can see from the video the Galaxy Z Fold 3 lasted for 8 hours and 4 minutes with the screen on and the Galaxy S21 lasted 9 hours and 28 minutes.

As a reminder the Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with a 7.6 inch folding display with a resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels, there is also a secondary 6.2 inch display with a resolution of 2268 x 832 pixels.

The device features a Snapdragon 888 processor and it also comes with 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage and it comes with a 4440 mAh battery and fast charging.

The handset has a range of cameras, two Selfie cameras one on each display and three rear cameras. The re is a 4 megapixel under display camera, on the cover display there is a 10 megapixel Selfie camera.

On the back of the device there is a a triple camera setup which includes a 12 megapixel wide angle camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 12 megapixel telephoto camera.

