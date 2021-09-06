Samsung Galaxy S21 FE rumored to launch 29th of October

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE over the last few months and now it would appear the handset may finally launch in October.

The news comes in a report from Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech, who has revealed that the new Galaxy S21 FE is going to launch on the 29th of October.

We have heard various rumors about the handsets specifications, the device is expected to come with a Snapdragon 888 processor, there is also expected to be another version with an Exynos 2100 processor.

There will be a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage and the handset will come with a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device will feature a range of cameras with a triple camera setup on the back and a single Selfie camera. The front camera will be a 32 megapixel camera designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back there will be a a 12 megapixel wide camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera.

As soon as we get some official word from Samsung on the exact launch date of the Galaxy S21 FE we will let you know.

Source FPT

