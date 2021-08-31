Samsung Galaxy S21 FE user manual appears online

We have heard lots of different rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone. The handset is rumored to be launching some time soon. The handset recently appeared on the Google Play Console.

Now the user manual for the new galaxy S21 FE has appeared online, this is another indication that Samsung will be launching device soon.

The device is rumored to come with a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset will feature a a Snapdragon 888 processor, there is also expected to be another version with an Exynos 2100 processor, processors will vary by region. The device will also come with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Other specifications on the new Galaxy S21 FE will include three rear cameras with a 12 megapixel wide camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera. On the front of the device there will be a 32 megapixel camera designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

As yet we do not have an exact launch date for the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone as soon as we get some more information we will let you know.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals