Samsung Galaxy Watch Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification coming this summer

Last month we heard that Samsung’s Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification had received approval by the FDA and now Samsung has announced that the Samsung Galaxy Watch will be getting the feature in 13 markets this summer.

This feature will add to the existing health monitoring features which include Blood Pressure monitoring and heart rate monitoring, you can find out more details about this new feature below.

Alongside the on-demand ECG tracking, the IHRN feature checks for irregular heart rhythms in the background and warns the user of potential AFib activity. Together with the existing Blood Pressure and Heart Rate5 monitoring, users can gain even deeper insights into their cardiovascular health.

Since the launch in 2020, the Samsung Health Monitor app has expanded to 74 markets6 across the globe. Over 15 million Galaxy Watch users have kept track of their blood pressure and ECG right from their wrist, gaining a better picture of their heart health by continuously monitoring and recording their blood pressure and heart rhythms.

“Cardiovascular disease remains one of the main causes of death around the world, and we’re committed to empowering our users to stay informed about their heart health by providing monitoring tools, including blood pressure measurement and irregular heart rhythm notification,” said Hon Pak, Vice President and Head of Digital Health Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics. “We’re constantly exploring new ways to help Galaxy Watch users obtain deeper insights on their health and wellness effortlessly, day and night.”

Samsung has said that the feature is coming to the Samsung Galaxy Watch in the USA, Korea, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Georgia, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Panama, UAE this summer, you can find out more details over at Samsung’s website.

Source Samsung



