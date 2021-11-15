Samsung Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Watch3 update released

Samsung has released a software update for a number of its Galaxy Watch devices, this includes the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active2, and Galaxy Watch3.

The software update for the Samsung Galaxy Watch range of devices includes updated health and personalization features, includes Fall Detection, and more.

Samsung believes in putting the very best mobile experiences into the hands of as many people as possible, which includes our commitment to providing continuous software support for previous Galaxy Watch models. That’s why today, we announced that One UI is available to offer Galaxy users an elevated mobile experience. And now, starting from November 15th, a new software update1 will also enable Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Watch3 owners to enjoy new features and a range of new watch faces to personalize their smartwatch experience.

Fall Detection is designed to identify hard falls when the wearer is moving, such as when they are doing physical activities, like running. Coming to Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Watch3, the new update gives you the option to select a higher sensitivity for Fall Detection – you can even choose to detect a fall when you are standing still. Once a fall is detected, your watch will send an SOS notification to pre-selected contacts, helping ensure that the wearer can receive the assistance they need as soon as possible. This makes it easier to keep both yourself and your more vulnerable loved ones safe.2

