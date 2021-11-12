Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsune Editions get unboxed (Video)

Back in October Samsung launched some special Maison Kitsune editions of their Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch and their Galaxy Buds2 headphones.

Now Samsung has released an unboxing video which gives us a look at the new Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsune Editions.

In October, Samsung launched its special Maison Kitsuné editions of the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2, which were designed in collaboration with multifaceted Paris-meets-Tokyo lifestyle brand Kitsuné. The special edition wearables bring the brand’s iconic fox logo to life in playful and creative ways.

Now, check out an unboxing video that shows how the brand’s aesthetic is realized on the wearable devices. The video even shows how you can take the attractive Maison Kitsuné theme beyond your wearables and apply it to your smartphone as well.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition has Moonrock Beige straps punctuated with a charming Fox-shaped hole and delicate engravings for an eye-catching look. It also includes an additional custom Stardust Gray strap featuring the Maison Kitsuné lettering, so users can alternate looks and switch up their style. The Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition also comes with Galaxy Watch4’s holistic suite of robust wellness features and One UI Watch, Samsung’s most intuitive user interface yet.

You can find out more details about the new Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsune Editions over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

