Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsune Edition unveiled

Samsung has teamed up with Maison Kitsune and it launching a special edition of its latest smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition .

Samsung is also launching a special edition version of its Galaxy Buds2, the Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsuné Edition.

“We are ecstatic to be bringing our distinct style and iconic Fox logo to Samsung Galaxy wearable designs,” said Maison Kitsuné co-founder Gildas Loaëc. “We loved the idea of the Maison Kitsuné Fox traversing the galaxy and we had a lot of fun coming up with the new Moonrock Beige color and other subtle motifs and design elements that illustrate the Fox’s journey through time and space.”

The Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition has Moonrock Beige straps punctuated with a charming Fox-shaped hole and delicate engravings for an eye-catching look. It also includes an additional custom Stardust Gray strap featuring the Maison Kitsuné lettering, so users can alternate looks and switch up their style. The Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition also comes with Galaxy Watch4’s holistic suite of robust wellness features and One UI Watch, Samsung’s most intuitive user interface yet.

You can find out more dteails about the Maison Kitsuné Edition versions of the Galaxy Watch4 and the Galaxy Buds2 over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

