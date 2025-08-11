Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 & Classic 8: The Top 10 Apps for Samsung’s New Design

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series, including the Classic 8 and Ultra models, is a feature-packed device designed to enhance your daily life. Beyond its sleek design and advanced hardware, the Galaxy Watch 8 offers a wide range of apps that can transform it into a powerful tool for productivity, entertainment, and convenience. Whether you’re looking to discover new music, stay informed, or streamline your daily tasks, the right apps can help you unlock the full potential of your smartwatch. The video below from HotshotTek shows us a range of awesome apps for the Galaxy Watch 8.

Top Apps to Enhance Your Galaxy Watch 8

Music Discovery Made Easy

The Shazam app is a must-have for music enthusiasts. With just a tap, Shazam can identify songs playing around you, whether you’re at a café, a party, or even watching a movie. Its seamless integration with platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music allows you to save and revisit your favorite tracks effortlessly. This app ensures you never miss the opportunity to expand your playlist or rediscover old favorites.

Stay Informed with Real-Time News

The Peak News app brings the latest headlines and updates directly to your wrist. With customizable RSS feeds, you can tailor your news experience to focus on topics that matter most to you. Whether you’re commuting, multitasking, or simply catching up on current events, Peak News ensures you’re always in the loop. Its intuitive interface makes browsing breaking news and trending stories quick and convenient.

Effortless Note-Taking and Organization

The Google Keep app is a versatile tool for managing your notes and to-do lists. Whether you’re jotting down ideas, creating a shopping list, or organizing your daily tasks, Google Keep syncs seamlessly across all your devices. Its integration with your Google account ensures your notes are always accessible, making it an essential app for staying organized on the go.

Hands-Free Voice Memos

The Samsung Voice app offers a practical solution for recording voice memos without the need to type. With gesture controls, you can start and stop recordings effortlessly, making it ideal for capturing ideas during workouts, meetings, or other hands-free scenarios. This app is perfect for moments when typing isn’t practical but you need to document important thoughts or reminders.

Compact Web Browsing

The Samsung Web Browser transforms your Galaxy Watch into a compact browsing device. While it won’t replace your smartphone, it allows you to perform quick searches, bookmark websites, and even watch videos directly from your wrist. This feature is particularly useful for accessing information when your phone isn’t readily available, offering convenience in a compact form.

Enhanced Typing Experience

Typing on a smartwatch can be challenging, but the Google Keyboard provides a more intuitive and user-friendly alternative to the default Samsung keyboard. With features like predictive text, improved emoji options, and smoother typing, this app makes responding to messages directly from your watch faster and more efficient. It’s a simple yet impactful upgrade for everyday communication.

Remote Control for Your Smartphone

The Simpleware app allows you to control your smartphone remotely using your Galaxy Watch. From adjusting brightness and volume to managing media playback and switching between apps, this app provides a convenient way to interact with your phone without needing to touch it. It’s especially useful during presentations, workouts, or situations where your phone is out of reach.

Real-Time Speed Tracking

For outdoor enthusiasts, the Velocity GPS app is a valuable tool that turns your Galaxy Watch into a real-time speedometer. Whether you’re biking, jogging, or skateboarding, this app tracks your speed and performance, helping you stay safe and improve your outdoor activities. Its precise tracking capabilities make it an essential companion for fitness and adventure.

Unlocking the Full Potential of Your Galaxy Watch 8

By combining third-party apps like Shazam and Google Keep with native Samsung features, the Galaxy Watch 8 becomes more than just a smartwatch—it becomes a personalized hub for managing your daily life. These apps allow you to tailor your device to suit your lifestyle, whether you’re focused on productivity, entertainment, or convenience. With the right tools, your Galaxy Watch 8 can seamlessly integrate into your routine, enhancing your efficiency and enjoyment.

Why These Apps Are Essential

The apps highlighted here are designed to enhance the functionality of your Galaxy Watch 8, making it a versatile companion for various aspects of your life. By incorporating these tools into your daily routine, you can transform your smartwatch into a hub for managing tasks, staying informed, and staying connected.

Identify songs effortlessly with Shazam and expand your music library.

Receive real-time news updates with Peak News for quick and easy access to information.

Stay organized with Google Keep and Samsung Voice for note-taking and voice memos.

Enjoy quick web browsing and improved typing with Samsung Web Browser and Google Keyboard.

Control your smartphone remotely with Simpleware for added convenience.

Track your speed and performance during outdoor activities with Velocity GPS.

With these apps, your Galaxy Watch 8 becomes an indispensable part of your tech ecosystem, offering tools that adapt to your needs and enhance your everyday experiences.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



